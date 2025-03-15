Jaden Springer News: Re-enters rotation Friday

Springer (back) tallied six points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 17 minutes in Friday's 126-118 loss to the Raptors.

Springer had missed three straight games due to lower-back soreness, but he was cleared to play in both of Utah's last two contests prior to Friday. He didn't appear in either of the previous two games in coach's decisions, but the Jazz opened up a spot in the rotation for Springer on Friday after John Collins (ankle) was ruled out. Collins is expected to miss the next two weeks, but if Keyonte George (foot) is ready to go for the Jazz's next game Sunday in Minnesota, Springer would be at risk of dropping back out of the head coach Will Hardy's 10-man rotation.