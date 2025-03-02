Jaden Springer News: Signs pact with Utah

The Jazz signed Springer to a three-year deal Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Springer will latch on with the club on a long-term deal after signing a 10-day contract with Utah on Feb. 19. The fourth-year guard was traded to Houston before the Feb. 6 deadline in a salary dump for Boston, though he was released a day later. Springer has appeared in four outings with the Jazz thus far, averaging 3.5 points, 1.3 assists and 1.0 rebounds across 9.0 minutes per contest.