Jaden Springer News: Signs pact with Utah
The Jazz signed Springer to a three-year deal Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Springer will latch on with the club on a long-term deal after signing a 10-day contract with Utah on Feb. 19. The fourth-year guard was traded to Houston before the Feb. 6 deadline in a salary dump for Boston, though he was released a day later. Springer has appeared in four outings with the Jazz thus far, averaging 3.5 points, 1.3 assists and 1.0 rebounds across 9.0 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now