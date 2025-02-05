Jaden Springer News: Traded to Houston

The Celtics traded Springer to the Rockets on Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The Celtics will also send a 2030 second-round pick in the deal, and both teams are also exchanging heavily protected second-rounders. This is essentially a salary dump for Boston, as Springer was unable to crack the rotation this season with an average of 5.4 minutes across 26 appearances. In Houston, Springer won't find minutes easy to come by, even with Fred VanVleet (ankle) currently sidelined.