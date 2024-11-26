Jae Crowder Injury: Heading to Sacramento

Crowder and the Kings agreed to a contract Tuesday, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

The veteran had been biding his time waiting for the right deal to emerge. It seems his patience paid off, as he is headed to a contender and has a clear path to consistent playing time after news dropped of Trey Lyles (calf) likely missing at least a month. Crowder made 50 regular-season appearances (25 starts) for the Bucks last season and averaged 6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 23.1 minutes per game. Crowder is expected to be available for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.