Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jae Crowder headshot

Jae Crowder Injury: Won't play Monday against Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Crowder (back) has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Mavericks.

Crowder will be sidelined for Monday's game due to lower back soreness, and his next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the 76ers. He hasn't been part of the Kings' rotation over the past couple of weeks, though that could change when he returns due to Doug Christie now serving as the interim head coach after Sacramento fired Mike Brown on Friday.

Jae Crowder
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now