Jae Crowder Injury: Won't play Monday against Dallas

Crowder (back) has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Mavericks.

Crowder will be sidelined for Monday's game due to lower back soreness, and his next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the 76ers. He hasn't been part of the Kings' rotation over the past couple of weeks, though that could change when he returns due to Doug Christie now serving as the interim head coach after Sacramento fired Mike Brown on Friday.