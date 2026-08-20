Jae Crowder News: Playing overseas

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne signed Crowder to a one-year contract Thursday.

Crowder fell out of the NBA in 2025-26 and is continuing his playing career internationally this season. The veteran forward averaged 14.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game for Vaqueros de Bayamon in Puerto Rico earlier this year.