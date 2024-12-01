Jae Crowder News: Slotted to bench Sunday

Crowder will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Spurs, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Crowder has started his first two games with the team since signing Tuesday, but he will come off the bench due to Malik Monk and DeMar DeRozan entering the starting lineup. Crowder has averaged 9.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 24.0 minutes per game through his first two contests but could see a more limited role as the team returns to health.