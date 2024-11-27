Fantasy Basketball
Jae Crowder headshot

Jae Crowder News: Starting in Kings debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Crowder (not injury related) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Crowder agreed to a contract with the Kings on Tuesday and will start right away at small forward due to the absence of DeMar DeRozan (lower back). Crowder should see steady minutes in a depleted Sacramento frontcourt, but his fantasy upside won't be very high since he's not likely to be a go-to option on offense.

Jae Crowder
Sacramento Kings
