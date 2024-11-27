Fantasy Basketball
Jae Crowder headshot

Jae Crowder News: Starting in team debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 29, 2024 at 9:40am

Crowder will be included in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Crowder agreed to a contract with the Kings on Tuesday and will start right away at power forward due to the absence of DeMar DeRozan (lower back). He should see steady minutes in a depleted Sacramento frontcourt, but his fantasy upside won't be very high since he's not likely to be a go-to option on offense.

