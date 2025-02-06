Jaedon LeDee News: Enjoys strong night off bench
LeDee produced 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 25 minutes Wednesday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 124-99 loss to the South Bay Lakers.
LeDee made the most of his opportunities off the bench, securing his second double-double of the regular season. He's averaging only 4.1 field-goal attempts per game during the regular season but is hitting at a clip of 49.2 percent, demonstrating that he can contribute offensively when given the chance.
Jaedon LeDee
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now