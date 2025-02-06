Jaedon LeDee News: Enjoys strong night off bench

LeDee produced 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 25 minutes Wednesday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 124-99 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

LeDee made the most of his opportunities off the bench, securing his second double-double of the regular season. He's averaging only 4.1 field-goal attempts per game during the regular season but is hitting at a clip of 49.2 percent, demonstrating that he can contribute offensively when given the chance.