Jaedon LeDee News: Grabs 10 rebounds

LeDee collected six points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 22 minutes during Friday's 113-104 win over the G League Indiana Mad Ants.

LeDee didn't do much in terms of scoring, but he racked up 10 boards for the first time in four appearances this season. He also had a strong night as a rim protector by tallying a pair of blocks, his best mark to date.