Jaedon LeDee News: Leader off bench in defeat

LeDee notched 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 20 minutes in Saturday's 136-130 G League loss to Santa Cruze.

LeDee was the top producer off the Wolves bench in a high-scoring battle Saturday, leading all second unit players in scoring and rebounds over a bench-leading minute total. LeDee has appeared in 20 G League contests this season, averaging 6.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per outing.