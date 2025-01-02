Jaedon LeDee News: Leading rebounder off bench in loss
LeDee finished with four points (2-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds and one assist over 16 minutes in Wednesday's 121-102 loss to Austin.
LeDee struggled shooting the ball in Wednesday's New Year's Day contest, but still contributed on the boards while leading all Wolves players in rebounds in a bench-leading minute total. LeDee has appeared in 19 contests this season, averaging 5.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game.
Jaedon LeDee
Free Agent
