Jaedon LeDee News: Leading rebounder off bench in loss

LeDee finished with four points (2-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds and one assist over 16 minutes in Wednesday's 121-102 loss to Austin.

LeDee struggled shooting the ball in Wednesday's New Year's Day contest, but still contributed on the boards while leading all Wolves players in rebounds in a bench-leading minute total. LeDee has appeared in 19 contests this season, averaging 5.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game.