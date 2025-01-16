Jaedon LeDee News: Leads starters in scoring in win

LeDee ended with 19 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 43 minutes in Wednesday's 100-95 G League win over Greensboro.

LeDee provided Iowa with an offensive lift in Wednesday's contest, leading all Wolves starters in scoring while ending second among starters in rebounds in a balanced outing. LeDee has appeared in 25 G League contests this season, averaging 6.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.