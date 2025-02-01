Jaedon LeDee News: Nears double-double off bench

LeDee contributed eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and 10 rebounds over 20 minutes in Friday's 103-94 G League loss to Maine.

LeDee led the way for Iowa on the glass Friday despite coming off the bench, pacing all Wolves players in rebounds while finishing two points short of a double-double. LeDee has appeared in 30 G League contests, averaging 6.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.