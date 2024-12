LeDee posted two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebounds over 12 minutes in Friday's 105-94 loss to Mexico City.

LeDee played a limited role off the Wolves bench Friday, but still pitched in during the defeat. LeDee has appeared in 16 outings so far this season, averaging 5.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest.