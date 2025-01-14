Jaedon LeDee News: Provides spark off bench in defeat

LeDee notched 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 17 minutes in Monday's 128-114 G League loss to Rip City.

LeDee saw somewhat of a limited role off the bench Monday, but made the most of that time on the court by ending second among Wolves bench players in scoring and rebounds while finishing as one of four players with 15 or more points. LeDee has appeared in 24 G League outings this season, averaging 6.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.