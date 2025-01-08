Jaedon LeDee News: Reaches double figures in rebounds

LeDee finished with seven points (3-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes in Tuesday's 112-101 G League loss to Santa Cruz.

LeDee struggled shooting from the field, but still contributed offensively and carried the load in the paint on the glass while hauling in a team-high double-digit rebound total in a losing effort. LeDee has appeared in 21 contest this season, averaging 6.0 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.