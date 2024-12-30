Fantasy Basketball
Jaedon LeDee headshot

Jaedon LeDee News: Steps up off bench in double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

LeDee recorded 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 18 minutes in Sunday's 126-122 overtime win over Mexico City.

LeDee provided a huge spark off the Wolves bench in an extended contest Sunday, leading all bench players in scoring while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound mark in a double-double. LeDee has tallied 5.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists over 16 outings this season.

