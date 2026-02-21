Jaelen House News: Dominant in win over Austin
House generated 45 points (14-26 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two steals in 47 minutes during Friday's 135-132 G League win over the Austin Spurs.
House achieved an impressive offensive output, with the 45 points qualifying as a career high for him and the highest single-game figure for any San Diego player in the current campaign. Despite being dropped to a bench role before this contest, House has started in three of his last four appearances and could retain a primary spot as he looks to take advantage of the momentum in the next few contests.
Jaelen House
Free Agent
