Jaelen House News: Reaches double figures off bench

House ended with 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, one rebound and one steal over 19 minutes in Friday's 136-88 win over Long Island in the G League Winter Showcase.

House provided a nice lift off the San Diego bench in Friday's blowout victory, leading all bench players in assists while ending as one of six Clippers in double figures in scoring. House has averaged 6.0 points, 2.0 assists and 1.2 rebounds over 14 outings this season.