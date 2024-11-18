Jaelen House News: Scores 22 points off bench Sunday

House had 22 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, three steals and two assists in 23 minutes of Sunday's 129-122 G League win over the Valley Suns.

House was efficient from a backup role, tying Cam Christie as the squad's top scorer during the victory. House had previously struggled for playing time, recording less than 10 minutes over a three-game period, but could take on a more active role now that he has regained momentum.