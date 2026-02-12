Jaelen House News: Tallies 17 dimes in G League

House produced 18 points (6-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, 17 assists and two steals across 42 minutes Wednesday in the G League San Diego Clippers' 128-116 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

House delivered a season-high 17 assists and managed to score in double figures despite a rough shooting night. This marks his first double-double since Feb. 2 and his fourth of the regular season. House is averaging 19.8 points and 7.6 assists over 19 outings.