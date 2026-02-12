Jaelen House News: Tallies 17 dimes in G League
House produced 18 points (6-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, 17 assists and two steals across 42 minutes Wednesday in the G League San Diego Clippers' 128-116 loss to the South Bay Lakers.
House delivered a season-high 17 assists and managed to score in double figures despite a rough shooting night. This marks his first double-double since Feb. 2 and his fourth of the regular season. House is averaging 19.8 points and 7.6 assists over 19 outings.
Jaelen House
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now