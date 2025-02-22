Fantasy Basketball
Jaelen House

Jaelen House News: Tallies six swipes off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 9:50am

House (foot) recorded 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven assists, five steals and one rebound in 22 minutes during Friday's 136-127 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

House returned to action Friday after missing a significant period due to a toe injury on his right foot. Despite struggling with his outside shot, House was one of two bench players for San Diego to score double-digit points.

Jaelen House
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
