Jaelen House News: Tallies six swipes off bench

House (foot) recorded 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt), seven assists, five steals and one rebound in 22 minutes during Friday's 136-127 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

House returned to action Friday after missing a significant period due to a toe injury on his right foot. Despite struggling with his outside shot, House was one of two bench players for San Diego to score double-digit points.