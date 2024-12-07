Jae'Sean Tate Injury: Questionable to play vs. Clips

Tate (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tate's status for Sunday's game is up in the air due to lower back pain. Even if he were to be sidelined, his absence wouldn't influence the Rockets' rotation all too much. Tate has been a healthy scratch in five of the last six games, and he hasn't played more than nine minutes across his nine outings.