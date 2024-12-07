Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jae'Sean Tate headshot

Jae'Sean Tate Injury: Questionable to play vs. Clips

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Tate (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Tate's status for Sunday's game is up in the air due to lower back pain. Even if he were to be sidelined, his absence wouldn't influence the Rockets' rotation all too much. Tate has been a healthy scratch in five of the last six games, and he hasn't played more than nine minutes across his nine outings.

Jae'Sean Tate
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now