Jae'Sean Tate

Jae'Sean Tate Injury: Questionable to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Tate is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to a lower back injury.

Tate has been dealing with a lower-back issue for quite some time, but he managed to suit up for Sunday's game against the Clippers, logging 18 minutes off the bench. Injuries have limited Tate to just nine appearances and 6.2 minutes per game since the beginning of November, so he's not playing enough to be worthy of fantasy consideration.

Jae'Sean Tate
Houston Rockets
