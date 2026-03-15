Jae'Sean Tate headshot

Jae'Sean Tate Injury: Still out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 3:11pm

Tate (knee) will remain on the inactive list for Monday's game versus the Lakers.

Tate is recovering from a Grade 2 MCL sprain, and the Rockets continue to rule him out a day in advance of tipoff, suggesting he's still not close. Until Houston provides a meaningful update on where Tate is in his rehab, he should be viewed as week-to-week.

Jae'Sean Tate
Houston Rockets
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