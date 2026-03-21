Jae'Sean Tate Injury: Tabbed probable
Tate (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against Miami.
Tate has been sidelined since Feb. 21 due to a sprained right MCL, but it looks like the veteran forward will be back in action Saturday night. Considering the lengthy layoff, Tate could have his minutes monitored, though he's averaging just 8.4 minutes per game this season.
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