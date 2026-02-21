Jae'Sean Tate headshot

Jae'Sean Tate Injury: Taken to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 6:24pm

Tate was taken to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Knicks due to an apparent right knee injury, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

Tate was taken to the locker room after getting tangled with Karl-Anthony Towns and suffering an apparent right knee injury. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to return to the hardwood.

Jae'Sean Tate
Houston Rockets
