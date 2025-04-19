Jae'Sean Tate Injury: Won't play Game 1 vs. GSW

Tate (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 1 against the Warriors, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Tate is considred week-to-week with a right ankle injury that caused him to miss the final two games of the regular season. He'll continue to rehab through the injury, and his next chance to play will be Wednesday for Game 2 against Golden State. Tate averaged 11.3 minutes per game during the regular season, and that playing time should be absorbed by Tari Eason and Cam Whitmore.