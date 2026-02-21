Jae'Sean Tate Injury: Won't return Saturday
Tate (knee) won't return to Saturday's game against the Knicks, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Tate was taken to the locker room in the second quarter after being tangled up with Karl-Anthony Towns, and in the end, the veteran forward won't be able to make his way back to the court after being diagnosed with a right knee sprain. Tate will aim to return when the Rockets take on the Jazz on Monday, though it will depend on how his knee responds in the next 24 to 36 hours.
