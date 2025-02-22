Fantasy Basketball
Jae'Sean Tate headshot

Jae'Sean Tate Injury: Working through back spasms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Tate (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Tate played just seven minutes during Friday's 121-115 win over the Timberwolves, and it appears he may have tweaked his back in the process. His absence opens the door for a slight increase in playing time for Cam Whitmore and Reed Sheppard off the bench. Tate's next chance to play is Tuesday against the Bucks.

Jae'Sean Tate
Houston Rockets
