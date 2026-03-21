Jae'Sean Tate headshot

Jae'Sean Tate News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Tate (knee) is available for Saturday's game against Miami.

Tate, who has been sidelined since Feb. 21 with a sprained right MCL, is not guaranteed to see any minutes in his return to action.

Jae'Sean Tate
Houston Rockets
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