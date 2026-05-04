Jae'Sean Tate News: Logs five minutes in loss
Tate accumulated three points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in five minutes during Friday's 98-78 loss to the Lakers in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Tate was primarily an emergency depth option off the bench this season. Across 46 regular-season contests, he averaged just 8.8 minutes per contest with 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds on 51.4 percent shooting from the field.
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