Jae'Sean Tate News: Not listed on injury report
Tate (illness) isn't listed on the Rockets' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Tate was a late addition to the injury report before eventually being ruled out Sunday against the Heat due to an illness. However, it appears he's past the ailment and will return to action Wednesday. The veteran forward averaged 12.1 minutes per game across seven December appearances.
