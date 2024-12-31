Fantasy Basketball
Jae'Sean Tate headshot

Jae'Sean Tate News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 31, 2024 at 4:00pm

Tate (illness) isn't listed on the Rockets' injury report for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

Tate was a late addition to the injury report before eventually being ruled out Sunday against the Heat due to an illness. However, it appears he's past the ailment and will return to action Wednesday. The veteran forward averaged 12.1 minutes per game across seven December appearances.

Jae'Sean Tate
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
