Jae'Sean Tate headshot

Jae'Sean Tate News: Plays six minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Tate registered zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound over six minutes during the Rockets' 123-122 win over the Heat on Saturday.

Tate was given the green light to return Saturday from a 14-game absence due to an MCL sprain in his right knee. All six of his minutes came in the third quarter, and Tate will likely see a cap on his minutes while working his way back to NBA-level conditioning.

Jae'Sean Tate
Houston Rockets
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