Jae'Sean Tate News: Pops for 16 points in win

Tate provided 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and four steals across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 100-96 victory over the Hawks.

Tate scored a season-high 16 points, helping the Rockets to a narrow victory over a tenacious Hawks outfit. With Tari Eason sidelined as part of his injury-management plan, Tate stepped up on both ends of the floor. Given he had scored a combined 11 points in the previous four games, there is no reason to think a performance like this will become a regular thing.