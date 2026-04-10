Jae'Sean Tate News: Removed from rotation

Tate (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Thursday in the Rockets' 113-102 win over the 76ers.

Even Tari Eason (illness) sitting out the front end of a back-to-back set, head coach Ime Udoma couldn't find room in the rotation for Tate. The veteran forward had appeared in each of the Rockets' preceding 10 games, averaging 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 8.3 minutes.