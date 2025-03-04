Jae'Sean Tate News: Role evaporates Tuesday

Tate finished Tuesday's 115-102 loss to the Pacers with one rebound in two minutes.

Tate barely touched the floor Tuesday, making a garbage-time appearance only. Although Tate has been able to carve out a somewhat meaningful role this season, his playing time is typically reliant on the health of others. Assuming the Rockets are largely healthy moving forward, don't expect to see Tate on the court outside of late-game situations when the result is without question.