Jae'Sean Tate News: Season-high 12 points

Tate accumulated 12 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-8 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 18 minutes during Thursday's 119-115 win over the Grizzlies.

With Tari Eason (lower leg) and Jabari Smith (hand) sidelined, Tate has carved out a role off the bench, playing double-digit minutes in nine of Houston's last 10 games. However, during that stretch, the veteran forward has scored in double figures only twice, including his season-high 12 points Thursday.