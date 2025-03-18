Fantasy Basketball
Jae'Sean Tate headshot

Jae'Sean Tate News: Sees 22 minutes off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Tate registered seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Monday's 144-137 overtime win over the 76ers.

Tate has eclipsed 20 minutes in back-to-back games for Houston, taking advantage of some extra minutes with Amen Thompson (ankle) out. In those two games, Tate has averaged 7.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers. He's trending up as a streaming option in very deep leagues.

Jae'Sean Tate
Houston Rockets
