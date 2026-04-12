Jae'Sean Tate News: Starting versus Memphis

Tate will start in Sunday's game against Memphis, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Tate will start in Sunday's game against Memphis. The 30-year-old has averaged 2.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.1 blocks and 0.2 steals across 8.4 minutes per contest. However, the door is open for more statistical contributions, considering the Rockets are resting their usual starting cast.