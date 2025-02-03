Jae'Sean Tate News: Will start Monday

Tate is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Knicks, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Alperen Sengun (calf) and Fred VanVleet (ankle) are out for the Rockets on Monday, so Tate will make his second start of the season. Tate went scoreless with three rebounds, one assist and one block in 17 minutes during his previous start Jan. 18 against Portland, so his role may not expand a considerable amount.