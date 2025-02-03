Fantasy Basketball
Jae'Sean Tate headshot

Jae'Sean Tate News: Will start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 3:34pm

Tate is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Knicks, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Alperen Sengun (calf) and Fred VanVleet (ankle) are out for the Rockets on Monday, so Tate will make his second start of the season. Tate went scoreless with three rebounds, one assist and one block in 17 minutes during his previous start Jan. 18 against Portland, so his role may not expand a considerable amount.

Jae'Sean Tate
Houston Rockets
