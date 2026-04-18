Jae'Sean Tate headshot

Jae'Sean Tate News: Won't start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Tate won't start Saturday's Game 1 against the Lakers, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Tate got the starting nod in Houston's regular-season finale with multiple key contributors out, though he will slide to the second unit Saturday. However, he could still see meaningful playing time due to Kevin Durant (knee) being sidelined.

Jae'Sean Tate
Houston Rockets
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