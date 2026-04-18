Jae'Sean Tate News: Won't start Saturday
Tate won't start Saturday's Game 1 against the Lakers, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Tate got the starting nod in Houston's regular-season finale with multiple key contributors out, though he will slide to the second unit Saturday. However, he could still see meaningful playing time due to Kevin Durant (knee) being sidelined.
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