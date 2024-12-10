Jahlil Okafor Injury: Dealing with knee injury

Okafor didn't play in Monday's 115-108 G League loss to the Wisconsin Herd due to a knee injury.

The severity of Okafor's injury is unknown, though his next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Grand Rapids Gold. The big man has averaged 18.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 28.8 minutes per game over 11 G League Tip-Off Tournament outings.