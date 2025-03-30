Jahlil Okafor Injury: Sidelined by illness

Okafor didn't play in Saturday's 128-118 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold due to an illness.

Okafor didn't play Monday due to an illness but returned to action Friday, finishing with 26 points (11-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during a 112-110 win over the Gold. His absence from Saturday's rematch was likely just precautionary as the Mad Ants gear up for their quarterfinals matchup against Greensboro on Tuesday.