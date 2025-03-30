Jahlil Okafor Injury: Sidelined by illness
Okafor didn't play in Saturday's 128-118 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold due to an illness.
Okafor didn't play Monday due to an illness but returned to action Friday, finishing with 26 points (11-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during a 112-110 win over the Gold. His absence from Saturday's rematch was likely just precautionary as the Mad Ants gear up for their quarterfinals matchup against Greensboro on Tuesday.
Jahlil Okafor
Free Agent
