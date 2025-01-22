Jahlil Okafor News: Close to double-double

Okafor finished with 25 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Valley Suns.

Okafor led the way in scoring for the Mad Ants, but his efforts were not enough despite finishing just two boards shy of a double-double. Okafor has been very consistent as a scoring weapon for the Mad Ants and has registered double-digit points in seven of his 10 appearances so far.