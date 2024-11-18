Jahlil Okafor News: Dominates down low in G League

Okafor recorded 22 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes Monday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants 112-103 win over the Iowa Wolves.

Okafor continued his efficient start to the 2024-25 campaign, as he's now an impressive 34-for-51 (66.7 percent) from the field in his first five appearances. He's yet to collect a double-double but has made a significant impact on the boards, grabbing eight or more rebounds in three of his last four games.