Jahlil Okafor News: Efficient in loss

Okafor tallied 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Okafor has been one of the Mad Ants' most productive players this season as he attempts to make a comeback to the NBA. Okafor is averaging 18.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 28.8 minutes across eight appearances.