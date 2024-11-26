Jahlil Okafor News: Efficient in loss
Okafor tallied 20 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.
Okafor has been one of the Mad Ants' most productive players this season as he attempts to make a comeback to the NBA. Okafor is averaging 18.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 28.8 minutes across eight appearances.
Jahlil Okafor
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now