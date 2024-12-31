Jahlil Okafor News: Explodes for 38 points in G League

Okafor produced 38 points (18-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes Monday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 127-124 win over the Westchester Knicks.

Okafor carried his squad to a victory by getting anything he wanted in the post on the offensive end, setting a new season high in scoring. He's off to a strong start to the G League Regular Season, averaging 21.7 points in his first three appearances.